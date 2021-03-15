Oscar 2021: tutte le nomination

D opo i posticipi dovuti a un anno di pandemia globale, arrivano finalmente le nomination agli Oscar per il 2021

Le nomination agli Oscar 2021 sono state diffuse al grande pubblico. Il novantatreesimo appuntamento con gli Academy Awards avrà luogo dal vivo da svariate location statunitensi, tra cui anche il Dolby Theater e il Los Angeles’ Union Station. Si parte il 25 aprile 2021 dopo la lunga posticipazione dovuta al Covid-19.

Tra le nomination agli Oscar 2021 spiccano due nomi femminili a contendersi il titolo di Miglior Regista. È la prima volta che più di una donna entra nella lista ristretta in 93 anni di storia. Anche Mank è nominato in ben 10 categorie differenti. Seguono 6 nomination per The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal e Il processo ai Chicago 7, (The Trial of the Chicago 7).

Tutte le principali nomination agli Oscar 2021

Ecco le principali nomination agli Oscar 2021 per le categorie più quotate.

Miglior film dell’anno (Best Picture):

The Father – Sony Pictures Classic

Judas and the Black Messiah – Warner Bros

Mank – Netflix

Minari – A24

Nomadland – Searching Pictures

Una donna promettente – Focus Features

– Focus Features Sound of Metal – Amazon Studios

Il processo ai Chicago 7 – Netflix

Miglior regista (Best Director):

Thomas Vinterberg – Un altro giro

David Fincher – Mank

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Emerald Fennell – Una donna promettente

Miglior attore protagonista (Best Actor in a Leading Role):

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari

Miglior attrice protagonista (Best Actress in a Leading Role):

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States v. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Una donna promettente

Miglior attore non protagonista (Best Actor in a supporting Role):

Sacha Baron Cohen – Il processo ai Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr. – Quella notte a Miami…

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

Miglior attrice non protagonista (Best Actress in a supporting Role):

Maria Bakalova – Borat Seguito di film Cinema (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan)

Glenn Close – Elegia americana (Hillbilly Elegy)

Olivia Colman – The Father

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Youn Yuh-jung – Minari

Oscar 2021: le nomination per la sceneggiatura

Sceneggiature mozzafiato e film che diventeranno must-watch per il 2021. Ecco i nominati:

Miglior sceneggiatura non originale (Best Adapted Screenplay)

Borat Seguito di film Cinema – Peter Baynam, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer

The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

Quella notte a Miami… – Kemp Powers

The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani

Miglior sceneggiatura originale (Best Original Screenplay)

Judas and the Black Messiah – Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas

Minari – Lee Isaac Chung

Una donna promettente – Emerald Fennell

Sound of Metal – Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

Il processo ai Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin

Miglior film in lingua straniera (Best International Feature Film)

Un altro giro (Druk) – Denmark

Better Days (Shàonián de nǐ) – Hong Kong

Collective (Colectiv) – Romania

The Man Who Sold his Skin – Tunisia

Quo vadis, Aida? – Bosnia ed Erzegovina

Oscar 2021: le nomination per la musica e la colonna sonora

I nominati di quest'anno per le categorie dedicate alla musica, tra cui spicca l'italianissima Laura.

Miglior canzone (Best Song)

Fight for You – Judas and the Black Messiah (Musica di H.E.R. e Dernst Emile II; testo di H.E.R. e Tiara Thomas)

Hear my Voice - The Trial of Chicago 7 (Musica di Daniel Pemberton; testo di Daniel Pemberton e Celeste Waite)

Húsavík – Eurovision Song Contest (Musica e testo di Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus e Rickard Göransson)

Io Si (Seen) – The Life Ahead (Musica di Diane Warren, testi di Diane Warren e Laura Pausini)

Speak Now – Quella notte a Miami… (Musica e testi di Leslie Odom, Jr. e Sam Ashworth)

Miglior sonoro (Best Sound)

Greyhound, Il nemico invisibile – Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer

Mank - Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin

Notizie dal mondo - John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum

Soul - Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro

Sound of Metal - Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana

Miglior Colonna Sonora (Best Original Score)

Da 5 Bloods – Trenece Blachard

Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari – Emile Mosseri

Notizie dal mondo – James Newton Howard

Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Oscar 2021: nomination per i cortometraggi

Corti e live action per tutti i gusti. Ecco i migliori agli Oscar 2021.

Miglior cortometraggio d’animazione (Best Animated Short Film)

Burrow – Disney Plus/Pixar

Genius Loci – Kazak Prductions

If Anything Happens I Love You – Netflix

Opera – Beasts and Natives Alike

Yes-People - CAOZ hf. Hólamói

Miglior cortometraggio (Live Action Short Film)

Feeling through – Doug Roland

The Letter Room – Elvira Lind

The Present – Farah Nabulsi

Two Distant Strangers – Travon Free, Martin Desmond Roe

White Eye – Tomer Shushan

Le nomination tecniche

Tra le più attese nomination agli Oscar non manca mai quella alla miglior fotografia.

Miglior fotografia (Best Cinematography)

Judas and the Black Messiah – Sean Bobbitt

Mank – Erik Messerschmidt

Notizie dal mondo – Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland – Joshua James Richards

Il processo ai Chicago 7 – Phedon Papamichael

Migliori costumi (Best Costume Design)

Emma – Alexandra Byrne

Mank – Trish Summerville

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth

Mulan – Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio – Massimo Cantini Parrini

Miglior trucco (Best Makeup)

Emma - Marese Langan, Laura Allen, Claudia Stolze

Elegia americana - Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom - Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson

Mank - Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams, Colleen LaBaff

Pinocchio - Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli, Francesco Pegoretti

Miglior scenografia (Best Production Design)

The Father - Peter Francis; Cathy Featherstone

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom - Mark Ricker; Karen O’Hara e Diana Stoughton

Mank - Donald Graham Burt; Jan Pascale

Notizie dal mondo - David Crank; Elizabeth Keenan

Tenet - Nathan Crowley; Kathy Lucas

Miglior effetti speciali (Best Visual Effect)

Love and Monsters - Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox

The Midnight Sky - Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins

Mulan - Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram

L’Unico e Insuperabile Ivan (The One and Only Ivan) - Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez

Tenet - Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher

Miglior Montaggio (Best Film Editing)

The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

Una donna promettente – Frédéric Thoraval

Sound of Metal – Mkeel E.G. Nielsen

Il processo ai Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten

Nomination per i documentari e animazione

Documentari e film di animazione per gli Oscar 2021. Ecco i titoli che hanno raggiunto la nomination.

Miglior documentario (Best Documentary Feature)

Collective – Magnolia Pictures and Participant

Disabilità rivoluzionarie (Crip Cramp) – Netflix

The Mole Agent – Gravitas Ventures

Il mio amico in fondo al mare (My Octopus Teacher) – Netflix

Time – Amazon Studios

Miglior cortometraggio documentario (Best Documentary Short Subject)

Colette – Time Travel Unlimited

A Concerto is a Conversation – Breakwater Studios

Do Not Split – Field of Vision

Hunger Ward – MTV Documentary Films

A Love Song for Latasha – Netflix

Miglior film d’animazione (Best Animated Feature)

Onward - Oltre la magia (Onward) - Dan Scanlon

Over the Moon - Il fantastico mondo di Lunaria - di Glen Keane

Shaun, vita da pecora: Farmageddon - Il film (A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon) - Will Becher, Richard Phelan

Soul - Pete Docter

Wolfwalkers - Il popolo dei lupi (Wolfwalkers) - Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart