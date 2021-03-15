Oscar 2021: tutte le nomination
Le nomination agli Oscar 2021 sono state diffuse al grande pubblico. Il novantatreesimo appuntamento con gli Academy Awards avrà luogo dal vivo da svariate location statunitensi, tra cui anche il Dolby Theater e il Los Angeles’ Union Station. Si parte il 25 aprile 2021 dopo la lunga posticipazione dovuta al Covid-19.
Tra le nomination agli Oscar 2021 spiccano due nomi femminili a contendersi il titolo di Miglior Regista. È la prima volta che più di una donna entra nella lista ristretta in 93 anni di storia. Anche Mank è nominato in ben 10 categorie differenti. Seguono 6 nomination per The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal e Il processo ai Chicago 7, (The Trial of the Chicago 7).
Tutte le principali nomination agli Oscar 2021
Ecco le principali nomination agli Oscar 2021 per le categorie più quotate.
Miglior film dell’anno (Best Picture):
- The Father – Sony Pictures Classic
- Judas and the Black Messiah – Warner Bros
- Mank – Netflix
- Minari – A24
- Nomadland – Searching Pictures
- Una donna promettente – Focus Features
- Sound of Metal – Amazon Studios
- Il processo ai Chicago 7 – Netflix
Miglior regista (Best Director):
- Thomas Vinterberg – Un altro giro
- David Fincher – Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
- Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell – Una donna promettente
Miglior attore protagonista (Best Actor in a Leading Role):
- Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins – The Father
- Gary Oldman – Mank
- Steven Yeun – Minari
Miglior attrice protagonista (Best Actress in a Leading Role):
- Viola Davis - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day – The United States v. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand – Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan – Una donna promettente
Miglior attore non protagonista (Best Actor in a supporting Role):
- Sacha Baron Cohen – Il processo ai Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Leslie Odom Jr. – Quella notte a Miami…
- Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
Miglior attrice non protagonista (Best Actress in a supporting Role):
- Maria Bakalova – Borat Seguito di film Cinema (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan)
- Glenn Close – Elegia americana (Hillbilly Elegy)
- Olivia Colman – The Father
- Amanda Seyfried – Mank
- Youn Yuh-jung – Minari
Oscar 2021: le nomination per la sceneggiatura
Sceneggiature mozzafiato e film che diventeranno must-watch per il 2021. Ecco i nominati:
Miglior sceneggiatura non originale (Best Adapted Screenplay)
- Borat Seguito di film Cinema – Peter Baynam, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer
- The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
- Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
- Quella notte a Miami… – Kemp Powers
- The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani
Miglior sceneggiatura originale (Best Original Screenplay)
- Judas and the Black Messiah – Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas
- Minari – Lee Isaac Chung
- Una donna promettente – Emerald Fennell
- Sound of Metal – Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance
- Il processo ai Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin
Miglior film in lingua straniera (Best International Feature Film)
- Un altro giro (Druk) – Denmark
- Better Days (Shàonián de nǐ) – Hong Kong
- Collective (Colectiv) – Romania
- The Man Who Sold his Skin – Tunisia
- Quo vadis, Aida? – Bosnia ed Erzegovina
Oscar 2021: le nomination per la musica e la colonna sonora
I nominati di quest'anno per le categorie dedicate alla musica, tra cui spicca l'italianissima Laura.
Miglior canzone (Best Song)
- Fight for You – Judas and the Black Messiah (Musica di H.E.R. e Dernst Emile II; testo di H.E.R. e Tiara Thomas)
- Hear my Voice - The Trial of Chicago 7 (Musica di Daniel Pemberton; testo di Daniel Pemberton e Celeste Waite)
- Húsavík – Eurovision Song Contest (Musica e testo di Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus e Rickard Göransson)
- Io Si (Seen) – The Life Ahead (Musica di Diane Warren, testi di Diane Warren e Laura Pausini)
- Speak Now – Quella notte a Miami… (Musica e testi di Leslie Odom, Jr. e Sam Ashworth)
Miglior sonoro (Best Sound)
- Greyhound, Il nemico invisibile – Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer
- Mank - Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin
- Notizie dal mondo - John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum
- Soul - Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro
- Sound of Metal - Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana
Miglior Colonna Sonora (Best Original Score)
- Da 5 Bloods – Trenece Blachard
- Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
- Minari – Emile Mosseri
- Notizie dal mondo – James Newton Howard
- Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Oscar 2021: nomination per i cortometraggi
Corti e live action per tutti i gusti. Ecco i migliori agli Oscar 2021.
Miglior cortometraggio d’animazione (Best Animated Short Film)
- Burrow – Disney Plus/Pixar
- Genius Loci – Kazak Prductions
- If Anything Happens I Love You – Netflix
- Opera – Beasts and Natives Alike
- Yes-People - CAOZ hf. Hólamói
Miglior cortometraggio (Live Action Short Film)
- Feeling through – Doug Roland
- The Letter Room – Elvira Lind
- The Present – Farah Nabulsi
- Two Distant Strangers – Travon Free, Martin Desmond Roe
- White Eye – Tomer Shushan
Le nomination tecniche
Tra le più attese nomination agli Oscar non manca mai quella alla miglior fotografia.
Miglior fotografia (Best Cinematography)
- Judas and the Black Messiah – Sean Bobbitt
- Mank – Erik Messerschmidt
- Notizie dal mondo – Dariusz Wolski
- Nomadland – Joshua James Richards
- Il processo ai Chicago 7 – Phedon Papamichael
Migliori costumi (Best Costume Design)
- Emma – Alexandra Byrne
- Mank – Trish Summerville
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth
- Mulan – Bina Daigeler
- Pinocchio – Massimo Cantini Parrini
Miglior trucco (Best Makeup)
- Emma - Marese Langan, Laura Allen, Claudia Stolze
- Elegia americana - Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom - Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson
- Mank - Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams, Colleen LaBaff
- Pinocchio - Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli, Francesco Pegoretti
Miglior scenografia (Best Production Design)
- The Father - Peter Francis; Cathy Featherstone
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom - Mark Ricker; Karen O’Hara e Diana Stoughton
- Mank - Donald Graham Burt; Jan Pascale
- Notizie dal mondo - David Crank; Elizabeth Keenan
- Tenet - Nathan Crowley; Kathy Lucas
Miglior effetti speciali (Best Visual Effect)
- Love and Monsters - Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox
- The Midnight Sky - Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins
- Mulan - Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram
- L’Unico e Insuperabile Ivan (The One and Only Ivan) - Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez
- Tenet - Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher
Miglior Montaggio (Best Film Editing)
- The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos
- Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
- Una donna promettente – Frédéric Thoraval
- Sound of Metal – Mkeel E.G. Nielsen
- Il processo ai Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten
Nomination per i documentari e animazione
Documentari e film di animazione per gli Oscar 2021. Ecco i titoli che hanno raggiunto la nomination.
Miglior documentario (Best Documentary Feature)
- Collective – Magnolia Pictures and Participant
- Disabilità rivoluzionarie (Crip Cramp) – Netflix
- The Mole Agent – Gravitas Ventures
- Il mio amico in fondo al mare (My Octopus Teacher) – Netflix
- Time – Amazon Studios
Miglior cortometraggio documentario (Best Documentary Short Subject)
- Colette – Time Travel Unlimited
- A Concerto is a Conversation – Breakwater Studios
- Do Not Split – Field of Vision
- Hunger Ward – MTV Documentary Films
- A Love Song for Latasha – Netflix
Miglior film d’animazione (Best Animated Feature)
- Onward - Oltre la magia (Onward) - Dan Scanlon
- Over the Moon - Il fantastico mondo di Lunaria - di Glen Keane
- Shaun, vita da pecora: Farmageddon - Il film (A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon) - Will Becher, Richard Phelan
- Soul - Pete Docter
- Wolfwalkers - Il popolo dei lupi (Wolfwalkers) - Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart