Lifestyle
Beyoncé è la regina delle nomination ai premi dei Grammofoni d'oro 2021

Grammy Awards 2021: tutte le nomination

musica
Dopo il posticipo, arriva finalmente la notte “degli Oscar della musica”. Dalla Miglior canzone all'Album dell'anno, ecco tutti gli artisti candidati nelle varie categorie dei Grammy Awards 2021.

Ci siamo, si scaldano i motori per i Grammy Awards 2021. Sono i premi più prestigiosi, tanto che vengono definiti gli «Oscar della musica». La 63°edizione dei Grammy Awards è prevista per domenica 14 marzo (nella notte tra il 14 e il 15 marzo, per l’orario italiano) dallo Staples Centre di Los Angeles.

Inizialmente, la cerimonia dei Grammy Awards 2021 era stata fissata per il 31 gennaio, ma è stata posticipata a causa della pandemia. Naturalmente si tratta di un’edizione speciale, principalmente in streaming, presentata dal conduttore del Daily Show Trevor Noah. Pubblico assente, ad eccezione di poche persone in sala, mentre gli artisti che riceveranno il premio da remoto e registreranno i loro messaggi di ringraziamento.

Beyoncé è la regina delle nomination

È Beyoncé la regina dei Grammy Awards 2021, almeno in termini di nomination. "Queen Beyo" (con un soprannome, così, non poteva essere altrimenti) ha infatti collezionato ben nove candidature. Soprattutto, la popstar può vantare le migliori candidature, nonché la presenza più trasversale nelle categorie di premi (dal Miglior disco alla Migliore performance fino al Miglior film musicale). Dopo di lei, ci sono Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa e Roddy Rich, che hanno raccolto sei nomination.

Nella corsa ai Grammy Awards 2021, segue Brittany Howard, leader degli Alabama Shakes, che per il suo lavoro solista ha conquistato cinque nomination. Anche Billie Eilish, giovanissima popstar che l'anno scorso aveva conquistato tutti i premi nelle quattro categorie più importanti, si riconferma in lizza ottiene cinque nomination.
Lo stesso numero di candidature va anche a Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Phoebe Bridgers, Justin Bieber, al pianista jazz John Beasley e al produttore di musica classica David Frost.

Tutte le principali nomination

Registrazione dell'anno (Record of the Year):
• Black Parade – Beyoncé
Colors – Black Pumas
Rockstar – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
Say So – Doja Cat
Everything I Wanted – Billie Eilish
Don't Start Now – Dua Lipa
Circles – Post Malone
Savage – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

Canzone dell'anno (Song of the Year):
Black Parade – Beyoncé
The Box – Roddy Ricch
Cardigan – Taylor Swift
Circles – Post Malone
Don't Start Now – Dua Lipa
Everything I Wanted – Billie Eilish
I Can't Breathe – H.E.R.
If the World Was Ending – JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels

Album dell'anno (Album of the Year):
Chilombo – Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas – Black Pumas
Everyday Life – Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3 – Jacob Collier
Women in Music Pt. III – Haim
Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa
Hollywood's Bleeding – Post Malone
Folklore – Taylor Swift

Miglior artista esordiente (Best New Artist):
• Ingrid Andress
• Phoebe Bridgers
• Noah Cyrus
• Chika
• D Smoke
• Doja Cat
• Kaytranada
• Megan Thee Stallion

Le nomination nelle categorie pop

Miglior interpretazione pop solista (Best Pop Solo Performance):
Yummy – Justin Bieber
Say So – Doja Cat
Everything I Wanted – Billie Eilish
Don't Start Now – Dua Lipa
Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles
Cardigan – Taylor Swift

Miglior interpretazione pop in un duo o in un gruppo (Best Pop Duo/Group Performance):
Un día (One Day) – J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
Intentions – Justin Bieber feat. Quavo
Dynamite – BTS
Rain on Me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
Exile – Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver

Miglior album pop vocale (Best Pop Vocal Album):
Changes – Justin Bieber
Chromatica – Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa
Fine Line – Harry Styles
Folklore – Taylor Swift

Miglior album pop tradizionale (Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album):
Blue Umbrella – (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian
True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter – Harry Connick Jr.
American Standard – James Taylor
Unfollow the Rules – Rufus Wainwright
Judy – Renée Zellweger

Le nomination nelle categorie rock-alternative

Miglior interpretazione rock (Best Rock Performance):
The Steps – Haim
Stay High – Brittany Howard
Not – Big Thief
Shameika – Fiona Apple
Kyoto – Phoebe Bridgers

Miglior interpretazione metal (Best Metal Performance):
Bum-Rush – Body Count
Underneath – Code Orange
The In-Between – In This Moment
Bloodmoney – Poppy
Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Power Trip

Miglior canzone rock (Best Rock Song):
Kyoto – Phoebe Bridgers
Lost in Yesterday – Tame Impala
Not – Big Thief
Shameika – Fiona Apple
Stay High – Brittany Howard

Miglior album rock (Best Rock Album):
A Hero's Death – Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka – Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight – Grace Potter
Sound & Fury – Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal – The Strokes

Miglior album di musica alternativa (Best Alternative Music Album):
Fetch the Bolt Cutters – Fiona Apple
Hyperspace – Beck
Punisher – Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime – Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush – Tame Impala

Record femminile nella categoria Best rock performance

Per la prima volta nella storia dei premi, nella categoria Best rock performance dei Grammy Awards 2021 sono nominate solo donne: Fiona Apple con il brano Shameika, Phoebe Bridgers con Kyoto, la band Haim con The Steps, Brittany Howard con Stay High, Grace Potter con Daylight e Not della band Big Thief capitanata da Adrianne Lenker.

Le nomination di musica dance e contemporanea

Miglior album dance/elettronico (Best Dance/Electonic Album):
Kick I – Arca
Energy – Disclosure
Planet's Mad – Baauer
Bubba – Kaytranada
Good Faith – Madeon

Miglior registrazione dance (Best Dance Recording):
On My Mind – Diplo & Sidepiece
My High – Disclosure, Aminé & Slowthai
The Difference – Flume feat. Toro y Moi
Both of Us – Jayda G
10% – Kaytranada feat. Kali Uchis

Miglior album di musica strumentale contemporanea (Best Contemporary Instrumental Album):
Axiom – Christian Scott
Chronology of a Dream: Live at The Village Vanguard – Jon Batiste
Take the Stairs – Black Violin
Americana – Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell
Live at the Royal Albert Hall – Snarky Puppy

Le nomination nella musica R&B e Rap

Miglior interpretazione R&B (Best R&B Performance):
Lightning & Thunder – Jhené Aiko feat. John Legend
Black Parade – Beyoncé
All I Need – Jacob Collier feat. Mahalia & Ty Dolla Sign
Goat Head – Brittany Howard
See Me – Emily King

Miglior interpretazione R&B tradizionale (Best Traditional R&B Performance):
Sit On Down – The Baylor Project feat. Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
Wonder What She Thinks of Me – Chloe x Halle
Let Me Go – Mykal Kilgore
Anything for You – Ledisi
Distance – Yebba

Miglior canzone R&B (Best R&B Song):
Better Than I Imagine – Robert Glasper feat. H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello
Black Parade – Beyoncé
Collide – Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG
Do It – Chloe x Halle
Slow Down – Skip Marley & H.E.R.

Miglior album R&B progressivo (Best Progressive R&B Album):
Chilombo – Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour – Chloe x Halle
Free Nationals – Free Nationals
Fuck Yo Feelings – Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is – Thundercat

Miglior album R&B (Best R&B Album):
Happy 2 Be Here – Ant Clemons
Take Time – Giveon
To Feel Love/D – Luke James
Bigger Love – John Legend
All Rise – Gregory Porter

Miglior interpretazione rap (Best Rap Performance):
Deep Reverence – Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle
Bop – DaBaby
Whats Poppin – Jack Harlow
The Bigger Picture – Lil Baby
Dior – Pop Smoke

Miglior interpretazione rap melodica (Best Melodic Rap Performance):
Rockstar – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
Laugh Now Cry Later – Drake feat. Lil Durk
Lockdown – Anderson Paak
The Box – Roddy Ricch
Highest in the Room – Travis Scott

Miglior canzone rap (Best Rap Song):
The Bigger Picture – Lil Baby
The Box – Roddy Ricch
Laugh Now Cry Later – Drake feat. Lil Durk
Rockstar – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
Savage – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

Miglior album rap (Best Rap Album):
Black Habits – D Smoke
Alfredo – Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
A Written Testimony – Jay Electronica
King's Disease – Nas
The Allegory – Royce da 5'9"

Le nomination nelle arti visive

Miglior raccolta di colonna sonora per arti visive (Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media):
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – AA.VV.
Bill & Ted Face the Music – AA.VV.
Eurovision Song Contest - La storia dei Fire Saga – AA.VV.
Frozen II – AA.VV.
Jojo Rabbit – AA.VV.

Miglior colonna sonora per arti visive (Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media):
Ad Astra – Max Richter
Becoming – Kamasi Washington
Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir
1917 – Thomas Newman
Star Wars: L'ascesa di Skywalker – John Williams

Miglior canzone per arti visive (Best Song Written for Visual Media):
Beautiful Ghosts – Taylor Swift (interprete); Andrew Lloyd Webber e Taylor Swift (autori) (da Cats)
Carried Me with You – Brandi Carlile (interprete); Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth e Tim Hanseroth (autori) (da Onward - Oltre la magia)
Into the Unknown – Idina Menzel feat. Aurora (interpreti); Kristen Anderson-Lopez e Robert Lopez (da Frozen II)
No Time to Die – Billie Eilish (interprete); Billie Eilish O'Connell e Finneas O'Connell (autori) (da No Time to Die)
Stand Up – Cynthia Erivo (interprete); Joshuah Brian Campbell e Cynthia Erivo (autori) (da Harriet)

Miglior documentario/film musicale:
• Beastie Boys Story – Beastie Boys
• Black Is King – Beyoncé
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme – Freestyle Love Supreme
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice – Linda Ronstadt
That Little Ol ‘Band From Texas – ZZ Top

Riproduzione riservata

Vedi anche