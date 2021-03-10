D opo il posticipo, arriva finalmente la notte “degli Oscar della musica”. Dalla Miglior canzone all'Album dell'anno, ecco tutti gli artisti candidati nelle varie categorie dei Grammy Awards 2021.

Ci siamo, si scaldano i motori per i Grammy Awards 2021. Sono i premi più prestigiosi, tanto che vengono definiti gli «Oscar della musica». La 63°edizione dei Grammy Awards è prevista per domenica 14 marzo (nella notte tra il 14 e il 15 marzo, per l’orario italiano) dallo Staples Centre di Los Angeles.

Inizialmente, la cerimonia dei Grammy Awards 2021 era stata fissata per il 31 gennaio, ma è stata posticipata a causa della pandemia. Naturalmente si tratta di un’edizione speciale, principalmente in streaming, presentata dal conduttore del Daily Show Trevor Noah. Pubblico assente, ad eccezione di poche persone in sala, mentre gli artisti che riceveranno il premio da remoto e registreranno i loro messaggi di ringraziamento.

Beyoncé è la regina delle nomination

È Beyoncé la regina dei Grammy Awards 2021, almeno in termini di nomination. "Queen Beyo" (con un soprannome, così, non poteva essere altrimenti) ha infatti collezionato ben nove candidature. Soprattutto, la popstar può vantare le migliori candidature, nonché la presenza più trasversale nelle categorie di premi (dal Miglior disco alla Migliore performance fino al Miglior film musicale). Dopo di lei, ci sono Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa e Roddy Rich, che hanno raccolto sei nomination.

Nella corsa ai Grammy Awards 2021, segue Brittany Howard, leader degli Alabama Shakes, che per il suo lavoro solista ha conquistato cinque nomination. Anche Billie Eilish, giovanissima popstar che l'anno scorso aveva conquistato tutti i premi nelle quattro categorie più importanti, si riconferma in lizza ottiene cinque nomination.

Lo stesso numero di candidature va anche a Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Phoebe Bridgers, Justin Bieber, al pianista jazz John Beasley e al produttore di musica classica David Frost.

Tutte le principali nomination

Registrazione dell'anno (Record of the Year):

• Black Parade – Beyoncé

• Colors – Black Pumas

• Rockstar – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

• Say So – Doja Cat

• Everything I Wanted – Billie Eilish

• Don't Start Now – Dua Lipa

• Circles – Post Malone

• Savage – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

Canzone dell'anno (Song of the Year):

• Black Parade – Beyoncé

• The Box – Roddy Ricch

• Cardigan – Taylor Swift

• Circles – Post Malone

• Don't Start Now – Dua Lipa

• Everything I Wanted – Billie Eilish

• I Can't Breathe – H.E.R.

• If the World Was Ending – JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels

Album dell'anno (Album of the Year):

• Chilombo – Jhené Aiko

• Black Pumas – Black Pumas

• Everyday Life – Coldplay

• Djesse Vol. 3 – Jacob Collier

• Women in Music Pt. III – Haim

• Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa

• Hollywood's Bleeding – Post Malone

• Folklore – Taylor Swift

Miglior artista esordiente (Best New Artist):

• Ingrid Andress

• Phoebe Bridgers

• Noah Cyrus

• Chika

• D Smoke

• Doja Cat

• Kaytranada

• Megan Thee Stallion

Le nomination nelle categorie pop

Miglior interpretazione pop solista (Best Pop Solo Performance):

• Yummy – Justin Bieber

• Say So – Doja Cat

• Everything I Wanted – Billie Eilish

• Don't Start Now – Dua Lipa

• Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles

• Cardigan – Taylor Swift

Miglior interpretazione pop in un duo o in un gruppo (Best Pop Duo/Group Performance):

• Un día (One Day) – J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

• Intentions – Justin Bieber feat. Quavo

• Dynamite – BTS

• Rain on Me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

• Exile – Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver

Miglior album pop vocale (Best Pop Vocal Album):

• Changes – Justin Bieber

• Chromatica – Lady Gaga

• Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa

• Fine Line – Harry Styles

• Folklore – Taylor Swift

Miglior album pop tradizionale (Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album):

• Blue Umbrella – (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian

• True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter – Harry Connick Jr.

• American Standard – James Taylor

• Unfollow the Rules – Rufus Wainwright

• Judy – Renée Zellweger

Le nomination nelle categorie rock-alternative

Miglior interpretazione rock (Best Rock Performance):

• The Steps – Haim

• Stay High – Brittany Howard

• Not – Big Thief

• Shameika – Fiona Apple

• Kyoto – Phoebe Bridgers

Miglior interpretazione metal (Best Metal Performance):

• Bum-Rush – Body Count

• Underneath – Code Orange

• The In-Between – In This Moment

• Bloodmoney – Poppy

• Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Power Trip

Miglior canzone rock (Best Rock Song):

• Kyoto – Phoebe Bridgers

• Lost in Yesterday – Tame Impala

• Not – Big Thief

• Shameika – Fiona Apple

• Stay High – Brittany Howard

Miglior album rock (Best Rock Album):

• A Hero's Death – Fontaines D.C.

• Kiwanuka – Michael Kiwanuka

• Daylight – Grace Potter

• Sound & Fury – Sturgill Simpson

• The New Abnormal – The Strokes

Miglior album di musica alternativa (Best Alternative Music Album):

• Fetch the Bolt Cutters – Fiona Apple

• Hyperspace – Beck

• Punisher – Phoebe Bridgers

• Jaime – Brittany Howard

• The Slow Rush – Tame Impala

Record femminile nella categoria Best rock performance

Per la prima volta nella storia dei premi, nella categoria Best rock performance dei Grammy Awards 2021 sono nominate solo donne: Fiona Apple con il brano Shameika, Phoebe Bridgers con Kyoto, la band Haim con The Steps, Brittany Howard con Stay High, Grace Potter con Daylight e Not della band Big Thief capitanata da Adrianne Lenker.

Le nomination di musica dance e contemporanea

Miglior album dance/elettronico (Best Dance/Electonic Album):

• Kick I – Arca

• Energy – Disclosure

• Planet's Mad – Baauer

• Bubba – Kaytranada

• Good Faith – Madeon

Miglior registrazione dance (Best Dance Recording):

• On My Mind – Diplo & Sidepiece

• My High – Disclosure, Aminé & Slowthai

• The Difference – Flume feat. Toro y Moi

• Both of Us – Jayda G

• 10% – Kaytranada feat. Kali Uchis

Miglior album di musica strumentale contemporanea (Best Contemporary Instrumental Album):

• Axiom – Christian Scott

• Chronology of a Dream: Live at The Village Vanguard – Jon Batiste

• Take the Stairs – Black Violin

• Americana – Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell

• Live at the Royal Albert Hall – Snarky Puppy

Le nomination nella musica R&B e Rap

Miglior interpretazione R&B (Best R&B Performance):

• Lightning & Thunder – Jhené Aiko feat. John Legend

• Black Parade – Beyoncé

• All I Need – Jacob Collier feat. Mahalia & Ty Dolla Sign

• Goat Head – Brittany Howard

• See Me – Emily King

Miglior interpretazione R&B tradizionale (Best Traditional R&B Performance):

• Sit On Down – The Baylor Project feat. Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

• Wonder What She Thinks of Me – Chloe x Halle

• Let Me Go – Mykal Kilgore

• Anything for You – Ledisi

• Distance – Yebba

Miglior canzone R&B (Best R&B Song):

• Better Than I Imagine – Robert Glasper feat. H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello

• Black Parade – Beyoncé

• Collide – Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG

• Do It – Chloe x Halle

• Slow Down – Skip Marley & H.E.R.

Miglior album R&B progressivo (Best Progressive R&B Album):

• Chilombo – Jhené Aiko

• Ungodly Hour – Chloe x Halle

• Free Nationals – Free Nationals

• Fuck Yo Feelings – Robert Glasper

• It Is What It Is – Thundercat

Miglior album R&B (Best R&B Album):

• Happy 2 Be Here – Ant Clemons

• Take Time – Giveon

• To Feel Love/D – Luke James

• Bigger Love – John Legend

• All Rise – Gregory Porter

Miglior interpretazione rap (Best Rap Performance):

• Deep Reverence – Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle

• Bop – DaBaby

• Whats Poppin – Jack Harlow

• The Bigger Picture – Lil Baby

• Dior – Pop Smoke

Miglior interpretazione rap melodica (Best Melodic Rap Performance):

• Rockstar – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

• Laugh Now Cry Later – Drake feat. Lil Durk

• Lockdown – Anderson Paak

• The Box – Roddy Ricch

• Highest in the Room – Travis Scott

Miglior canzone rap (Best Rap Song):

• The Bigger Picture – Lil Baby

• The Box – Roddy Ricch

• Laugh Now Cry Later – Drake feat. Lil Durk

• Rockstar – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

• Savage – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

Miglior album rap (Best Rap Album):

• Black Habits – D Smoke

• Alfredo – Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

• A Written Testimony – Jay Electronica

• King's Disease – Nas

• The Allegory – Royce da 5'9"

Le nomination nelle arti visive

Miglior raccolta di colonna sonora per arti visive (Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media):

• A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – AA.VV.

• Bill & Ted Face the Music – AA.VV.

• Eurovision Song Contest - La storia dei Fire Saga – AA.VV.

• Frozen II – AA.VV.

• Jojo Rabbit – AA.VV.

Miglior colonna sonora per arti visive (Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media):

• Ad Astra – Max Richter

• Becoming – Kamasi Washington

• Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir

• 1917 – Thomas Newman

• Star Wars: L'ascesa di Skywalker – John Williams

Miglior canzone per arti visive (Best Song Written for Visual Media):

• Beautiful Ghosts – Taylor Swift (interprete); Andrew Lloyd Webber e Taylor Swift (autori) (da Cats)

• Carried Me with You – Brandi Carlile (interprete); Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth e Tim Hanseroth (autori) (da Onward - Oltre la magia)

• Into the Unknown – Idina Menzel feat. Aurora (interpreti); Kristen Anderson-Lopez e Robert Lopez (da Frozen II)

• No Time to Die – Billie Eilish (interprete); Billie Eilish O'Connell e Finneas O'Connell (autori) (da No Time to Die)

• Stand Up – Cynthia Erivo (interprete); Joshuah Brian Campbell e Cynthia Erivo (autori) (da Harriet)

Miglior documentario/film musicale:

• Beastie Boys Story – Beastie Boys

• Black Is King – Beyoncé

• We Are Freestyle Love Supreme – Freestyle Love Supreme

• Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice – Linda Ronstadt

• That Little Ol ‘Band From Texas – ZZ Top