Livello del mare, le città dei vertici sul clima potrebbero essere sommerse

Why #COP28 matters to Morocco: the site of the Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca is projected to stay above sea level if global warming is limited to 1.5C degrees… but not at 3.0C https://t.co/h4URTvnxqp #PicturingOurFuture #COP28UAE #COP28_UAE

— Climate Central (@ClimateCentral) December 1, 2023