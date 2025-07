06.07.2025#Italy

A strong #storm front hit #Novara. Gusts of wind tore off the roof of a building, knocked down trees and poles. In #Milan, there were showers accompanied by thunderstorms, hail and strong winds. There are casualties. 35-45 mm of precipitation fell.@OBresciano pic.twitter.com/YYdIEyUsNK

— Climate Review (@ClimateRe50366) July 6, 2025